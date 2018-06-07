Youngstown firefighter injured battling West Side blaze
YOUNGSTOWN — A house at 16 S. Whitney Ave. sustained heavy damage in a fire today.
A report said the fire, which started about 7 a.m., was intentionally set.
A firefighter had his fingers cut when broken glass fell on him while battling the blaze.
