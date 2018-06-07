BREAKING: HODGES CASE | Jury finds him guilty of 2016 murder

Youngstown firefighter injured battling West Side blaze


June 7, 2018 at 3:30p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A house at 16 S. Whitney Ave. sustained heavy damage in a fire today.

A report said the fire, which started about 7 a.m., was intentionally set.

A firefighter had his fingers cut when broken glass fell on him while battling the blaze.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000