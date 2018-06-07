Woman receives four-year sentence for beating children
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who beat her twin sons from ages six through eight received a four-year prison sentence this morning.
Judge John M. Durkin imposed the sentence on Tashauna Grissett, 29, of Saranac Avenue.
School officials alerted Mahoning County Children Services to the case after the children arrived at school hungry and bruised.
Prosecutors said Grissett beat the children with a belt, punched them and the children had scars indicative of being hit with an object.
The crimes occurred between 2015 and 2017, according to the indictment.
The children are now in the custody of children services.
