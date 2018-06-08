Williams, Creed claim top 2 offices of Trumbull GOP

HOWLAND

The Trumbull County Republican Party Central Committee provided a contrast with its Democratic Party counterpart Thursday night with two contested races among its top six positions, secret ballots cast and little to no controversy.

The contested positions were first vice chairman, won by J.D. Williams of Liberty over Marlea Campbell of Cortland; and second vice chairman, won by Kathi Creed of Liberty over Barbara Rosier-Tryon of Howland. All four candidates gave short remarks before the vote.

Chairman Kevin Wyndham of Howland and Secretary Lori Hineman of Gustavus were re-elected without opposition. Albert Habertstroh of Southington is newly elected treasurer, and Cathy Lukasko of Brookfield is newly elected auxiliary chairman, both unopposed.

On Tuesday, the county Democrats had no contested races for its top three positions and again used a public-voting method that created tension among central committee members two weeks earlier when it was used to select a replacement coroner.

