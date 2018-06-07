Vehicle sales in Valley down in May

Vehicle sales in Valley down in May

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 5,004 new and used vehicles in May, down 133 from the 5,137 sold last May.

Through May, there have been 23,371 auto sales, down 1,207 from last year’s 24,578.

Eastgate meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments announced its technical advisory committee will meet at 10 a.m. today at City Centre One Building, in the 10th floor conference room.

Additionally, Eastgate invites members of the public to attend its citizens advisory committee meeting at 6 tonight to tour the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., Warren.

Each June, the committee visits a site of interest.

Slot-machine revenue up in May

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced in its monthly report that slot-machine combined gross revenue for May was up 0.4 percent year-over-year.

That number is based on revenue from the state’s 12 casinos.

The board reported combined gross revenue of $203,993,259 in May, up from $203,248,176 in May of last year.

CEO: Girls Scouts will focus on girls

DETROIT

The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls, it is focused on helping “parents understand the benefits of Girl Scouts.”

“At Girl Scouts, we’re going to stay completely focused on girls. The ‘girl’ is going to stay in Girl Scouting,” Sylvia Acevedo, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We were disappointed that an organization that we had partnered with for 100 years decided to accept girls, but you know what? Our focus is on what we do really well.”

Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move, but Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.

“A lot of times people think Girl and Boy Scouts are similar,” she said. “We have programming that has been focused on girls for over 100 years, with these amazing outcomes.”

London firefighters tackle blaze at hotel

LONDON

More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze at a luxury hotel in central London that produced thick black smoke visible for miles around and required people inside the building to evacuate Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the 12-story Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel just before 4 p.m. Less than an hour later, 20 engines and 120 firefighters were at the scene, and much less smoke was billowing from the top of the hotel.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. It was thought to have spread from a part of the facade that supports vegetation and plants to several floors of the hotel before it was extinguished, the fire brigade said.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 50.080.63

Aqua America, .20 33.70 -0.30

Avalon Holdings,2.14-0.02

Chemical Bank, .2858.590.99

Community Health Sys, .213.980.03

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.400.00

Farmers Nat., .0716.35 0.45

First Energy, .36 33.16-0.78

Fifth/Third, .1631.650.68

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.990.39

General Motors, .3843.880.47

General Electric, .1213.64-0.16

Huntington Bank, .11 15.590.31

iHeartMedia Inc.,— —

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.372.53

Key Corp, .1120.430.54

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 40.080.03

Parker Hannifin, .76174.151.08

PNC, .75147.622.23

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88165.232.30

Stoneridge 31.70 0.19

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.810.16

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.