TJX legislative amendment clears state legislature

COLUMBUS — A legislative amendment that would push up the date of a possible referendum on a TJX project in Lordstown cleared the Ohio Legislature today, state Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, announced.

“We are now another step closer to securing an expected 1,000 new jobs in the village of Lordstown,” said O’Brien. “I truly believe that this TJX Homegoods site will help strengthen our local economy, and I am happy to continue doing whatever I can to ensure this project happens.”

The amendment to House Bill 292 would move a referendum from November to August, thus decreasing the chance of a delay in the project.

Some village residents are opposed to the project locating on land on Ellsworth-Bailey Road that currently is zoned residential.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.