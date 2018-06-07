Tim Ryan criticizes President Trump on Chinese company bailout

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan criticized President Donald Trump’s formal bailout of Chinese communications company ZTE.

“Days after President Trump took a sledgehammer to our relationships with Canada and Europe by imposing harmful tariffs – jeopardizing alliances that helped us win the Cold War – his administration has formally announced its golden parachute for Chinese telecom giant ZTE,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “This is a company that repeatedly violated sanctions against Iran and North Korea, and with which the NSA, FBI, and CIA all have cyber security concerns. The Pentagon even stopped selling its phones on military bases. Nevertheless, they continue to get VIP treatment from President Trump and his inner circle while communities like Youngstown and Akron suffer because of the president’s own actions.”