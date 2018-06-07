Sutton: If DeWine opposes right-to-work he should say so

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

If Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine is against right to work, he should say so, said Betty Sutton, the Democratic lieutenant governor candidate.

In a Wednesday interview with The Vindicator, Sutton brought up DeWine’s recent comments to Cleveland.com about the issue. When asked about the right-to-work issue, DeWine said it is “not on our agenda at all.” And asked about a possible ballot initiative, DeWine said, “I haven’t even looked at the ballot language.”

Sutton said DeWine’s statements “opened the door to this idea of turning Ohio into a right-to-work state.”

If DeWine opposes it, Sutton said, “He should have said he’s against it.” She added DeWine should have added if the initiative passes the state Legislature and he’s governor, he’d veto it, and if the veto is overridden, he should say he’d go to the ballot and ask voters to overturn it.

“He said none of those things,” Sutton said.

In response, Joshua Eck, DeWine’s campaign spokesman, said: “Right to work is not part of Mike DeWine’s campaign agenda, and it won’t be part of his administration’s agenda. Mike DeWine has been clear – he is focused on creating good-paying career opportunities for every Ohioan through workforce development and economic growth.”

Sutton said if Democratic Richard Cordray, the party’s gubernatorial nominee, and she are elected, they would do everything to stop the right-to-work initiative from becoming law in Ohio.

“It’s clear to see where we stand,” she said.

Right to work permits workers to not join unions or pay dues at places with organized labor unions. It’s viewed by unions as an effort to weaken them.

Sutton pointed out that Republican governors – including Michigan and Wisconsin – gave statements similar to DeWine’s and later signed right-to-work initiatives into law.

“It is enough reason to give us pause and to call for a clearer response,” Sutton said.