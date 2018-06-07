Starbucks raising price of a brewed coffee in most US stores
NEW YORK (AP) — That Starbucks habit just got a little more expensive.
Starbucks says it’s raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations.
The company said Thursday prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores.
Overall, Starbucks Corp. says it has hiked prices by an average of 1 to 2 percent in the past year, though the hike may be higher for particular drinks.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 17, 2016 midnight
Starbucks targets our snobbery
- September 29, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- January 31, 2017 midnight
Starbucks launches voice ordering via app
- April 20, 2017 11:50 a.m.
Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- May 7, 2018 10:26 a.m.
Tech and energy companies help lift US stocks in early trade
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.