Semi strikes, kills man

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are still waiting to identify a man who was killed about midnight Tuesday after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on the Madison Avenue Expressway.

A spokesman for the department’s Accident Investigation Unit said the unit and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are awaiting the results of fingerprint results to find out the man’s identity.

The man was struck as the tractor-trailer was traveling north on the expressway by the Crescent Street exit ramp. No charges have been filed. An investigation is continuing.

Attack, theft reported

BOARDMAN

A township woman said three women attacked her and stole things from her apartment Tuesday.

At 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, she told police someone knocked on the door of her South Schenley Avenue apartment and covered the peephole. When she answered, a woman said she left something in the apartment. Then her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend appeared and began to attack her.

The victim had a swollen right eye, a lump on her head and a scratch on her back, according to a police report. She is nine months pregnant.

After the suspects left, she noticed her phone, a PlayStation and six games were missing.

Gate hit at racino

AUSTINTOWN

A man and woman face charges after they hit a gate Sunday night at the Hollywood Gaming racino, according to a police report.

Officers were alerted to an intoxicated couple getting into a car and arrived to find the couple struggling to find an exit, the report said.

Jeanne Jones, 56, of Warren, who police said drove the car, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired. Thomas James, 58, of Warren, her passenger, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs because he had codeine pills on him for which he did not have a prescription, the report said.

Meals for children

YOUNGSTOWN

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the club site, 2105 Oak Hill Ave., from Monday to Aug. 11. Lunch will be served from noon to 12:45 p.m. and an afternoon snack will be served from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Donations for center

YOUNGSTOWN

People who want to make donations to Associated Neighborhood Centers/McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road, or inquire about center programs and memberships can call 330-744-4377, go to Face-book at www.facebook.com/pages/Mcguffey-Centre/148595271843616, or go to Go fund me at www.gofundme.com/e9q6b-raise-the-roof.

$20K from Leo benefit

GIRARD

The first Officer Justin Leo Memorial Golf Outing last Saturday raised about $20,000 toward the Officer Justin Leo Memorial Scholarships for 2019, said the officer’s father, David Leo. There were about 164 golfers, and 87 prize baskets were donated. T-shirts from the outing can be purchased at the Girard Police Department for $5.

