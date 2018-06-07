SALEM SUPER CRUISE | Events

Partial schedule of entertainment and events for the free four-day Salem Super Cruise today through Sunday. There will be musical groups and DJs performing all four days.

TODAY

Kick-off Party: 5-8 p.m., sponsored by Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem.

Car Cruise: 5-9 p.m.

Flynn Auto Collection: 5-9 p.m., Second Street municipal parking lot.

FRIDAY

Car Cruise: 5-9 p.m.

Antique Car Show: 5-8 p.m., Centennial Park.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Timberlanes lot.

Flynn Auto Collection: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., vehicles featured in the “Fast and Furious” film series.

SATURDAY

Auto Cross: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Salem High School parking lot.

Car Cruise: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m..

Garden Tractor Pull: 3-10 p.m., 2 p.m. weigh-in, S. Broadway Avenue.

Mongoose Motorsports: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., vehicles featured in the “Fast and Furious” film series.

Car Parade: 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Second Street, municipal parking lot.

Show and Shine: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timberlanes parking lot.

Battle of the Bands: 1-4 p.m., Broadway stage.

Source: Salem Super Cruise