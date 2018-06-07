SALEM SUPER CRUISE | Events
Partial schedule of entertainment and events for the free four-day Salem Super Cruise today through Sunday. There will be musical groups and DJs performing all four days.
TODAY
Kick-off Party: 5-8 p.m., sponsored by Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem.
Car Cruise: 5-9 p.m.
Flynn Auto Collection: 5-9 p.m., Second Street municipal parking lot.
FRIDAY
Car Cruise: 5-9 p.m.
Antique Car Show: 5-8 p.m., Centennial Park.
Bair’s Barn Find Corvette: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Timberlanes lot.
Flynn Auto Collection: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Mongoose Motorsports: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., vehicles featured in the “Fast and Furious” film series.
SATURDAY
Auto Cross: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Salem High School parking lot.
Car Cruise: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m..
Garden Tractor Pull: 3-10 p.m., 2 p.m. weigh-in, S. Broadway Avenue.
Mongoose Motorsports: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., vehicles featured in the “Fast and Furious” film series.
Car Parade: 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Second Street, municipal parking lot.
Show and Shine: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timberlanes parking lot.
Battle of the Bands: 1-4 p.m., Broadway stage.
Source: Salem Super Cruise
