Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — If there was ever anyone who lived his life The Cardinal Way, it was Red Schoendienst.

Right down to his ruby name. The team color, of course.

Schoendienst, the Hall of Fame second baseman who managed St. Louis to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, died Wednesday. He was 95.

The Cardinals announced Schoendienst’s death before the third inning of their game against the Miami Marlins. A photo was shown on the video board with “1923-2018” written below. Fans gave a standing ovation, while players stood and applauded.

“Red Schoendienst was one of the most beloved figures in the rich history of the St. Louis Cardinals, the franchise he served for 67 years,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He was a wonderful ambassador for our game.”

Alfred Fred Schoendienst wore the Cardinals uniform for 45 seasons as a player, coach and manager, and remained involved with the team in later years as a special assistant to general manager Walt Jocketty. Into his 80s, Schoendienst hit fungos to fielders in pregame practice.

“Red was one of the greatest Cardinals of all time, and a beloved member of the Cardinals organization for over six decades,” team owner William O. DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. “His influence on this organization cannot be overstated. Red was a great player, a great manager, and a wonderful mentor to countless players, coaches, and members of the front office. He was also a fan favorite who connected with millions of Cardinals fans across multiple generations. He will be sorely missed.”

In the same statement, Schoendienst’s family said he died surrounded by loved ones.

“He had a life full of happiness for 95 years. He inspired all that knew him to always do their best. Red was a great ball player, but his legacy is that of a great gentleman who had respect for all. He loved his family, friends, teammates, the community and his country. He will be greatly missed,” his family said.