Police ID man killed on Madison Avenue Expressway
YOUNGSTOWN — Police have identified the man who was killed about midnight Tuesday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Madison Avenue Expressway as Timothy Duffy, 41, of Youngstown.
Duffy was struck as the tractor-trailer was traveling north on the expressway by the Crescent Street exit ramp. No charges have been filed, and the investigation continues.
