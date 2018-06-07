BREAKING: HODGES CASE | Jury finds him guilty of 2016 murder

Police ID man killed on Madison Avenue Expressway


June 7, 2018 at 1:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have identified the man who was killed about midnight Tuesday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Madison Avenue Expressway as Timothy Duffy, 41, of Youngstown.

Duffy was struck as the tractor-trailer was traveling north on the expressway by the Crescent Street exit ramp. No charges have been filed, and the investigation continues.

