Pennsylvania to require gas drillers to reduce air pollution
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will begin enforcing tougher air pollution standards on Pennsylvania’s booming natural gas industry in August.
Wolf’s administration said Thursday that it will begin requiring the Marcellus Shale exploration industry to use better equipment to reduce methane emissions and other pollutants from new or updated well sites and compression, processing and transmission stations along pipelines.
The administration has worked on the new permits for several years.
Preventing methane leaks from well-site equipment and pipelines has become important for regulators because methane is a potent greenhouse gas.
Industry officials point to government data that say methane pollution is falling, even as production rises, and that companies have every incentive to ensure methane makes it into the pipeline, rather than the atmosphere.
Pennsylvania is the nation’s second-largest natural gas-producing state.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 3, 2017 midnight
Senate should leave intact rules governing methane
- May 15, 2017 midnight
Senate puts public health above party brand in vote to keep methane-gas rule
- March 27, 2017 midnight
Drillers: Permit limbo hurts Pa.’s competitiveness
- May 1, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Keep methane emissions standards, environmentalists urge
- October 14, 2016 10:15 a.m.
Gas industry challenges new drilling rules in Pennsylvania
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.