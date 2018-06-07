BREAKING: HODGES CASE | Jury finds him guilty of 2016 murder

Ohio prosecutor indicted on coercion, sexual imposition charges


June 7, 2018 at 2:55p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says an Ohio prosecutor has been indicted on misdemeanor counts of coercion and sexual imposition.

The charges announced today involve allegations that Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings made inappropriate, sexual contact in his office with a woman.

The attorney general’s office says the woman was both a witness in one case and a defendant in another.

A message was left with Rings’ attorney seeking comment on the indictment.

The state says the allegations were investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and are being prosecuted by the AG's Special Prosecutions Section.

The Marietta Times reports Rings’ behavior included alleged inappropriate text messages with the woman, who was the victim in a kidnapping case and also facing prosecution on drug charges.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000