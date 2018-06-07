New interim provost possible at YSU

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University may have a new interim provost after today’s board of trustees meeting.

The trustees University Affairs Committee recommended the appointment of Joseph Mosca as interim provost during its Wednesday meeting.

Mosca has been at YSU for 31 years and currently serves as the dean of the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services.

“He has done an extraordinary job on faculty, as a department chair[man] and as now dean of our largest college,” said university President Jim Tressel.

Former Provost Martin Abraham resigned from his position as provost May 11.

Abraham returned to the position of tenured professor in the department of Civil/environmental and chemical engineering.

Tressel also moved to give the first Presidential Merit Award to Kevin Ball, university academic programs and planning associate provost.

Ball dedicated many hours of work in preparation for a visit from the Higher Learning Commission, a university accreditation agency, Tressel explained.

“I figured we’d make a little history for an extraordinary job well done,” he said.

Trustee David Deibel echoed Tressel’s sentiment. “It is very well-deserved,” he said.

During the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting, Gary Swegan announced YSU received more than 10,000 applications for fall admission – something Swegan said is the first in university history.

The number of applicants in the fall has grown from 3,413 in 2014, 6,781 in 2015, 8,606 in 2016, 9,504 in 2017 and 10,189 currently for 2018.

“The year continues to shape up very, very favorably,” Swegan said. “There are still a lot of moving parts as to where we will actually land.”

Swegan was referring to the number of students admitted of those who applied.

So far, of the 10,189 applicants 7,012 students have been admitted, which is 824 more students than fall 2017 with 6,188 admitted.

Of those admitted, 3,863 have received scholarships; 772 have attended orientation; and 5,267 admitted are from Ohio – the rest being from 41 other states.

In other Academic and Student Affairs Committee business, a list of potential commencement speakers was approved including: Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown; Ron Jaworski, Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former Penguin and Eagles quarterback; Denise DeBartolo York, businesswoman, owner and co-chairwoman of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers; Barbara Brothers, retired dean of YSU’s College of Arts and Sciences; and Sam Grooms, former YSU trustee and CEO of Hy-Tek Material Handling Inc. in Columbus.