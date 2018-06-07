Accused rapist violates bond, gets house arrest

By Justin Wier

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney didn’t mince words when she addressed Robert Boyd in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

“Mr. Boyd, violate my order one more time and not only will you be in jail, but you will be miserable,” the judge said Wednesday. “I can guarantee that.”

Boyd, 48, of West Boulevard was before the judge because he used two cellphones and a computer despite an order that prohibited him from using or possessing electronic devices while out on bond.

As a result, Boyd will be kept under house arrest until his trial scheduled for August.

The judge also ordered Boardman police to remove all electronic devices from his home. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will search the devices for signs of illegal activity.

Boyd faces several charges that resulted from his alleged possession of child pornography. Prosecutors have also accused Boyd of rape and gross sexual imposition.

The indictment describes three male victims between age 14 and 17 and crimes that took place between April 2016 and March 2017.

Because Boyd “has a pattern of trolling for young boys” online, Assistant County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin argued that Boyd should be held in jail until his trial.

She said Boyd violated the conditions of his bond in Boardman’s Mahoning County Area Court twice when he contacted minors.

“He’s demonstrated that in the privacy of his own home ... he’s going to do whatever the heck he wants to do,” McLaughlin said.

Atty. Ross Smith, however, who represents Boyd, agreed his client violated the terms of his bond, but he said he did so in order to sell items on Amazon, which is how he makes a living.

There was no evidence, Smith said, of nefarious or criminal activity.

He added the Boardman Police Department has had a car outside Boyd’s home 24 hours a day since his release from jail in February, so law enforcement would quickly be made aware if minors appeared at his home.