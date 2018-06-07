Israel warns Gazans to avoid border in Friday protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has dropped leaflets across the Gaza Strip, warning residents to stay far from the Israeli border during a mass protest planned Friday.

Military officials are expecting a large turnout, raising the likelihood of bloodshed.

Over 115 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during near-weekly demonstrations fueled in large part by an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade.

Israel has come under heavy international criticism for its use of live fire against unarmed protesters. Israel accuses the Hamas militant group of using the protests as cover to carry out attacks.

“For your own benefit, it is better that you not participate in the violent riots at the fence, not attempt to breach it, and not permit Hamas to turn you into a tool,” the leaflet says.