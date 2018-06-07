HODGES TRIAL | Both sides deliver closing arguments

YOUNGSTOWN — A jury will decide whether a 21-year-old man is guilty of a 2016 murder.

Attorneys delivered closing arguments in the case in which prosecutors accuse Kimani Hodges, 21, of killing the 20-year-old Jason Fonseca.

Assistant prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa pointed to social media posts and said Hodges was jealous that his girlfriend was still in contact with Fonseca, her ex-boyfriend.

“It’s a real-life soap opera,” Cantalamessa said. “But this soap opera you don’t come back from.”

Defense Atty. Anthony Meranto questioned the police department’s investigation and the credibility of witness testimony.

“All things point to Kimani Hodges because they never looked anywhere else,” Meranto said.

Cantalamesa responded that Meranto doesn’t like the evidence because it implicates his client.

Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. is instrucing the jury before it begins deliberations.