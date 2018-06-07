HODGES CASE | Jury finds him guilty of 2016 murder

YOUNGSTOWN — A jury found Kimani Hodges guilty of the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend’s ex.

Hodges, 21, of Auburndale Avenue, faced a charge of aggravated murder with a firearm specification for the Feb. 16, 2016 shooting death of 20-year-old Jason Fonseca.

That charge carries a mandatory life sentence with parole eligibility in 18 years.

Prosecutors said Hodges was jealous that his girlfriend Angel Bell remained in contact with Fonseca, who had previously dated her.

Bell was indicted for her complicity in the murder, but prosecutors dismissed the charge when she agreed to testify.

Hodges previously stood trial in January 2017, but Judge Inderlied halted proceedings and declared a mistrial because a witness stopped answering questions during cross examination and Bell agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.