Government, ACLU dispute release of American in Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has told a federal court that it plans to release an American citizen accused of fighting with Islamic State militants and return him to Syria. His lawyers say that’s a “death warrant” and that they plan to ask the court to intervene.
The Trump administration submitted a notice Wednesday to a federal court in Washington saying it had determined it would release the man. He’s been held without charge in a U.S. military detention facility in Iraq since he surrendered on the Syrian battlefield in September. The administration said the release would happen in “no sooner than 72 hours” and the man did not agree to the release.
The man’s lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union say the government isn’t offering a safe release.
