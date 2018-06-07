EU announces retaliatory tariffs on US imports

Associated Press

BRUSSELS

The European Union on Wednesday announced it will start imposing duties from July on a list of U.S. products in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.

“The new duties start applying in July,” European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told reporters. “It is a measured and proportionate response to the unilateral and illegal decision taken by the United States.”

Sefcovic said that formalities in finalizing the list should be completed this month.

The EU says it will introduce “rebalancing” tariffs on about $3.4 billion worth of U.S. steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.