EU announces retaliatory tariffs on US imports
Associated Press
BRUSSELS
The European Union on Wednesday announced it will start imposing duties from July on a list of U.S. products in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.
“The new duties start applying in July,” European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told reporters. “It is a measured and proportionate response to the unilateral and illegal decision taken by the United States.”
Sefcovic said that formalities in finalizing the list should be completed this month.
The EU says it will introduce “rebalancing” tariffs on about $3.4 billion worth of U.S. steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2018 5:15 p.m.
Europe expects to be hit by US tariffs on steel and aluminum
- May 31, 2018 9:59 a.m.
US to push steel, aluminum tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico
- May 1, 2018 midnight
White House delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico
- June 4, 2018 midnight
Trump’s attack on US allies doesn’t make a lot of sense
- June 1, 2018 midnight
Trump tariffs on US allies draw retaliation threats
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.