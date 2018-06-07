Cincinnati Zoo announces $50 million gift to support growth
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo has gotten a major boost for expansion plans with a $50 million donation.
The zoo says the gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath is the largest in its history. It goes to a newly launched $150 million “More Home to Roam” capital campaign.
The zoo plans to improve visitor amenities, build a parking garage to free up land, increasing energy efficiency and water conservation, and improving and expanding animal habitats.
A highlight project is an “Elephant Trek” area the zoo says will be nearly five times the size of current elephant space. An Australian-themed attraction with an activity course is also planned.
The zoo draws 1.8 million visitors annually.
Fath, a real-estate entrepreneur, and his wife have long been benefactors of such Cincinnati community institutions.
