Canfield man indicted for role in fatal November crash

YOUNGSTOWN — A Canfield man has been indicted for his role in a fatal November crash.

Michael Malvasi, 27, of Timber Run Drive faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Law enforcement said Malvasi failed to negotiate a turn on Shields Road which led to the death of 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo.

The tampering with evidence charge resulted from Malvasi moving Lanzo’s body. He and a family member transported the body to an urgent care center in Austintown, officials said.