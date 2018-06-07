Boardman stabbing suspect in custody

Staff report

BOARDMAN

While police did not have a motive Wednesday, they had the suspect in a Tuesday stabbing in custody within 12 hours of the incident.

Devin Nash, 24, of Meadowbrook Avenue faces charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Nash approached a neighboring home about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and when a woman answered, he stabbed her several times, according to a police report.

Three children were in the house at the time of the stabbing, the victim’s two children and a friend.

One child ran downstairs when he heard screaming and called 911, the report said.

The victim was unconscious when police arrived.

She is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Nash’s mother, who lives across the street, told police she believed her son may have been the suspect.

She said her 11- and 13-year-old sons came home “highly upset” shortly after the stabbing took place.

“They both started telling her that ‘Devin’ was ‘knocking on people’s doors, then the lady across the street answered the door when Devin ran in and started stabbing her,’” the report said.

Nash surrendered to Youngstown police, who arrested Nash and transferred him into Boardman’s custody.

Nash is in the Mahoning County jail awaiting a hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in Mahoning County Area Court.