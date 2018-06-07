Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Anthony and Bridgett Vercellino, Youngstown, girl, June 5.
William and Katelyn McQuiston, Youngstown, boy, June 5.
Nicholas Thompson and Alison Burkholder, Youngstown, girl, June 5.
James and Leah Coffman, East Liverpool, girl, June 5.
Michael and Chelsea Ruscitti, Girard, girl, June 5.
Michael and Melissa Nonnemacher, New Castle, Pa., girl, June 5.
Ebony Townsend and Allen Under-wood Sr., Youngstown, girl, June 5.
Jeremy and Dawn Anderson, Salem, girl, June 5.
Maria Hernandez-Gutierrez and Manuel Gutierrez-Jose, Salem, girl, June 5.
