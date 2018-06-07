Austintown School District has new treasurer
AUSTINTOWN — During a special Austinttown school board meeting last month, the board hired Ryan Ghizzoni as the district’s new treasurer effective Aug. 1. Ghizzoni will work on a consultant/interim basis until his contract begins.
Ghizzoni began his career with the Auditor of State’s Office and has served as a school district treasurer the past 15 years.
He is currently treasurer/chief financial officer of the Berea City School District, a consultant for Public Resource Finances, serves as president of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, chairman of the ASBO Meritorious Budget Award Advisory Committee and a national budget reviewer.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 29, 2016 1:02 p.m.
West Branch school board hires new treasurer
- April 9, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Girard school board hires security consultant
- April 27, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Austintown loses treasurer to Youngstown City Schools
- April 26, 2018 7:13 p.m.
Austintown loses treasurer to Youngstown City Schools
- February 15, 2017 6:39 p.m.
Austintown school district treasurer steps down
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.