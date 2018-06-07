Austintown School District has new treasurer

AUSTINTOWN — During a special Austinttown school board meeting last month, the board hired Ryan Ghizzoni as the district’s new treasurer effective Aug. 1. Ghizzoni will work on a consultant/interim basis until his contract begins.

Ghizzoni began his career with the Auditor of State’s Office and has served as a school district treasurer the past 15 years.

He is currently treasurer/chief financial officer of the Berea City School District, a consultant for Public Resource Finances, serves as president of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, chairman of the ASBO Meritorious Budget Award Advisory Committee and a national budget reviewer.