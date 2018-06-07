Attempted-murder case

WARREN

Brandon Leech, 27, of West Margaret Avenue in Niles remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1 million bond after being arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, charged with the April 15 attempted murder of another man at Milo’s Lounge on Youngstown Road in Niles.

Leech pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault. If convicted, he could get about 20 years in prison.

The victim, 49, of Warren, was shot in the mouth during an argument and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Backpacks for kids

HUBBARD

Hubbard High School alumnus Kurtis Drummond, a defensive back for the NFL’s Houston Texans, will donate 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in grades four to nine at 2 p.m. Saturday at the high-school auditorium, 350 Hall Ave. Check-in will begin at 1 p.m. Participants must register at www.kurtisdrummondnfl.com.

Boil advisory is lifted

BROOKFIELD

The boil-water advisory that was issued Tuesday for Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street in the township has been lifted, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office announced. Call 330-675-2775 for information or questions.

Ramp to I-80 to close

AUSTINTOWN

Beginning at 8 p.m. today, the ramp from state Route 11 northbound to Interstate 80 westbound will be closed through 6 a.m. Friday for bridge repairs. The detour will be I-80 eastbound to Salt Springs Road to I-80 westbound.

Salt Springs closing

WEATHERSFIELD

Salt Springs Road, between state Route 46 and Fifth Street, will be closed today due to a bridge inspection being performed by MS Consultants Inc.

The recommended detour route is west on Salt Springs Road, southeast on Austintown-Warren Road, northeast on Depot Street and north on Route 46.

East Park to closed for bridge inspection

NILES

East Park Avenue, between East State and Pratt streets, will be closed today due to a bridge inspection being performed by MS Consultants Inc.

The recommended detour route is west on East Park, south on state Route 46, east on McKees Lane, north on Belmont Avenue, west on Olive Street, north on Clay Street, west on Walnut Street and north on Pratt.

Man says he stopped car, knew he was drunk

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who later registered a 0.339 blood-alcohol content Tuesday told police he stopped his car in the middle of an East Side street because he was drunk.

Reports said officers found Henry Hurst, 36, of Regent Street, about 6:50 p.m. at North Garland Avenue and Oak Street in his car. Reports said he told police a field-sobriety test was not necessary because he knew he was drunk, reports said.

Hurst took a breath-analysis test at the police station.

He was issued citations for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana after police found a small amount of marijuana in his car.

The legal limit for driving drunk in Ohio is 0.08.

Youth archery camp at Munnell Run Farm

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm is accepting youth archery camp registrations for children age 9 to 14. This is a cooperative program with the Mercer County Conservation District.

No archery experience or equipment is necessary. This day camp will take place June 19-22. The students will begin by learning about the history of the bow, which will then lead into basic archery safety and proper shooting form. All archery equipment will be provided.

The first two days of camp will take place on-site at the farm, and the final day of camp will be off-site at Gold-N-Grain Archery in Sharpsville, Pa.

Participants will learn how to get involved in the sport beyond camp and will have the opportunity to participate in an indoor mini competition with the other campers.

Registration and pre-payment will be accepted until Friday. Registration must be received with the payment of $65.

Call 724-662- 2242 with questions or to register. Checks should be made payable to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.