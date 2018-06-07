Sentencing reset for Ohio man who tried to help Islamic State
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A federal judge has rescheduled sentencing for an Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group.
U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus on Tuesday in Columbus rescheduled Aaron Daniels’ sentencing from today to July 6.
Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the group.
Authorities say Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant that he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.
The 21-year-old Daniels expressed remorse last year for his actions.
