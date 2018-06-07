4-day Salem Super Cruise starts today

By William K. Alcorn

SALEM

The 14th annual Salem Super Cruise today through Sunday offers some interesting car-related events.

There are hundreds of rumbling vehicles, some old and some new, sure to bring back memories for parents and grandparents as they point out their first cars to a new generation of potential enthusiasts.

The super cruise also features live music by groups and DJs and plenty of food vendors all four days at venues in downtown Salem – and the admission is free.

The Salem Super Cruise kickoff party, hosted by Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, begins at 5 p.m. today.

It features one of the largest tractors in the world in its class. The behemoth, parked on South Broadway Avenue, is 14.5 feet tall, weighs 30 tons and holds 270 gallons of diesel fuel.

“The city has planned a weekend of fun for all ages, which starts and ends with the cars including classics, muscle cars, hot rods and antiques,” said Mayor John C. Berlin.

Other offerings are a vintage diesel truck show, a tractor pull and an auto-cross competition at Salem High School.

Among the major cruise sponsors are the five Flynn Auto Group dealers in Columbiana County, Stratton Chevrolet of Beloit and Salem-based John Kufleitner’s Galleria of Vintage, Classic & Pristine Cars.

The Mahoning Valley Corvettes, founded in 1961 by six Corvette owners who met in a home in Vienna, is a partner in this year’s cruise.

Monetary donations and nonperishable foods are accepted during the show to benefit Second Harvest Food bank of the Mahoning Valley, which supplies food to more than 150 local food pantries in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Major thoroughfares in and near downtown will be closed to traffic or converted to one-way streets during the four-day event. State Street, however, will remain open, except during the parade.