Over 20 people picked up in 2-day, Warren-area warrant sweep

Staff report

WARREN

Police on Wednesday were still processing some of the 21 people picked up in a two-day warrant sweep in the city and surrounding area.

Police reports were available for the 11 people arrested Tuesday in Warren. Additional people were arrested Wednesday in Warren, Warren Township, Niles and Newton Falls.

Officers with the Warren and Warren Township police departments, U.S. Marshals Service and Adult Parole Authority conducted the sweep.

“Before summer kicks in, we wanted to take some people off the streets who have arrest warrants,” said Lt. Greg Hoso, commander of the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Hoso said a man was arrested on a warrant in an apartment on Robert Avenue Northwest, and officers also seized nearly 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, plus suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, weapons and cash from the apartment, which contained six people.

Those arrested Tuesday were: DeWayne L. Jordan, 22, of Burton Street Southeast, drug possession; Shayla D. Poole, 33, of Vernon Avenue Northwest, receiving stolen property; Erik R. O’Brien of Akron, fines and costs; Jason J. Wardega, 44, Crestview Avenue Southeast, theft; Melanie L. Ferrell, 46, of Washington Street Northeast, drug possession; Dustin R. Boggs, 27, of Vine Avenue Northeast, tampering with evidence and drug possession; Steven A. Boggs, 29, of Vine Street Northeast, fines and costs; Devonta K. Bionion, 20, of Mahoning Avenue Northwest, aggravated drug trafficking; Lisa M. Stoops, 45, of Waverly Drive Northeast, drug possession; Melvin Washington, 58, of Palmyra Road Southwest, drug possession; and Jamie L. Pickering, 28, of Harrison Street Northeast, drug possession.