Zallow finishes NCAA semifinals in 15th place


By Brian Dzenis | June 6, 2018 at 8:11p.m.

Youngstown State hurdler Chad Zallow was fourth place in his heat and 15th overall in the 110 hurdles on Wednesday during the NCAA semifinals in Eugene, Ore.

His time of 13.88 seconds was not enough to put him through to the finals. Alabama's Ruebin Walters had the event's time at 13.38.

