Zallow finishes NCAA semifinals in 15th place
Youngstown State hurdler Chad Zallow was fourth place in his heat and 15th overall in the 110 hurdles on Wednesday during the NCAA semifinals in Eugene, Ore.
His time of 13.88 seconds was not enough to put him through to the finals. Alabama's Ruebin Walters had the event's time at 13.38.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 28, 2017 12:06 a.m.
YSU’s Zallow qualifies for NCAA nationals
- June 8, 2017 12:10 a.m.
YSU’s Zallow just misses NCAA final
- March 1, 2017 9 p.m.
YSU's Chad Zallow qualifies for nationals
- June 25, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Zallow edged out in Team USA bid
- March 2, 2017 midnight
YSU’s Zallow clinches another NCAA berth
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.