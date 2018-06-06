YSU MEETINGS | Mosca named interim provost
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s University Affairs Board of Trustees Committee has recommended to appoint Joseph Mosca as interim provost.
Former Provost Martin Abraham resigned from his position as provost at the university may 11.
Abraham returned to the position of tenured professor in the Department of Civil/Environmental and Chemical Engineering.
The Board of Trustees will make an official decision about Mosca Thursday afternoon.
