YSU hits 10,000 applications for fall term for first time


June 6, 2018 at 11:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — For the first time in university history, Youngstown State University has received about 10,000 applications for fall admission, said Gary Swegan, associate vice president for Enrollment Planning and Management.

“The year continues to shape up very, very favorably,” Swegan said. “There are still a lot of moving parts as to where we will actually land.”

