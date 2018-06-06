Warren PD gets clean report from Justice Department

WARREN

In the first year after being deemed in full compliance with its settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, the Warren Police Department “maintained full and faithful compliance with each provision of the agreement,” the agency wrote in a May 23 memo to Warren Law Director Greg Hicks.

The letter, from Timothy Mygatt, deputy chief of the special litigation section, says the Justice Department will again review the department for full compliance in 2018, the last year such monitoring is required.

The letter says the Justice Department, as part of its 2017 review, looked at all 68 use-of-force incidents involving officers from 2017 and 16 public complaints, “ensuring WPD thoroughly investigated these matters.”

The Justice Department also reviewed about 20 percent of the 151 “alerts” from the department’s Early Intervention System and looked at the department’s response to those alerts.

Read more about the report in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.