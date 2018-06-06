Trump commutes life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, a drug offender


June 6, 2018 at 12:50p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources are reporting President Trump has commuted the life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, a drug offender championed by Kim Kardashian West.

The president met today met with Kardashian West as she visited the White House to advocate on behalf of a Johnson.

Johnson, 63, has spent more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole.

