Trump commutes life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, a drug offender
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources are reporting President Trump has commuted the life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, a drug offender championed by Kim Kardashian West.
The president met today met with Kardashian West as she visited the White House to advocate on behalf of a Johnson.
Johnson, 63, has spent more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2018 midnight
Kardashian goes to the White House to talk pardon
- January 19, 2017 3:25 p.m.
Obama commutes 330 drug sentences on last day as president
- August 5, 2016 midnight
- January 16, 2018 12:52 p.m.
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl
- October 7, 2016 12:04 a.m.
President pardons two Valley men serving 20-year terms
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.