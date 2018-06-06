Suspect in Boardman stabbing turns self into police


June 6, 2018 at 9:50a.m.

BOARDMAN — The neighbor of a Meadowbrook Avenue woman who was attacked at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday turned himself in to Youngstown police today.

Devon Nash, no age given, is facing charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault for the attack on the woman last night, said police Chief Todd Werth said. The woman suffered several stab wounds.

Werth said detectives at the scene were able to determine Nash was a suspect but he had fled before police arrived.

The woman is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and is expected to recover, Werth said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000