Suspect in Boardman stabbing turns self into police
BOARDMAN — The neighbor of a Meadowbrook Avenue woman who was attacked at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday turned himself in to Youngstown police today.
Devon Nash, no age given, is facing charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault for the attack on the woman last night, said police Chief Todd Werth said. The woman suffered several stab wounds.
Werth said detectives at the scene were able to determine Nash was a suspect but he had fled before police arrived.
The woman is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and is expected to recover, Werth said.
