Ribbon-cutting Saturday for Girard canoe/kayak launch

GIRARD

The weather is warming up just in time for the opening of the city’s new canoe and kayak dock along the Mahoning River.

There will be a Girard Mahoning River Flats Canoe/Kayak Launch ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the public can use it for free thereafter.

The dock is under the Girard McDonald viaduct.

The project started a few years ago, when a consultant recommended city officials apply for a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Water Division.

Mayor James Melfi saw a recreational opportunity for the city and a way to use the river, which runs through it.

He hopes the project will bring in nature lovers from out of town, and draw people to the downtown area just past the bridge.

The project also aligns with the city’s efforts to develop their park and recreational area.

