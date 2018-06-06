Ramp closures tonight on I-80/I-680/state Route 11 in Austintown

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced these ramp closures beginning tonight in Austintown:

• The ramp from state Route 11 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound will be closed from 11 tonight until 4 a.m. Thursday for pavement repairs. The detour will be I-80 westbound to state Route 46 to I-80 eastbound.

• The ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to Route 11 southbound will be closed from 8 tonight to 6 a.m. Thursday for bridge repairs. The detour will be I-80 westbound to Route 46 to I-80 eastbound to Route 11 southbound.