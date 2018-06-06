Portion of Salt Springs Road closed Thursday in Weathersfield


June 6, 2018 at 12:32p.m.

WEATHERSFIELD — Salt Springs Road, between state Route 46 and Fifth Street, will be closed Thursday due to a bridge inspection being performed by MS Consultants Inc. The recommended detour route is west on Salt Springs Road, southeast on Austintown-Warren Road, northeast on Depot Street and north on Route 46.

