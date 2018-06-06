Police: Couple hit a gate, not a jackpot at racino
AUSTINTOWN — A man and woman face charges after they hit a gate Sunday night at the Hollywood Gaming racino, according to a police report.
Officers were alerted to an intoxicated couple getting into a car and arrived to find the couple struggling to find an exit, the report said.
Jeanne Jones, 56, of Warren, who police said drove the car, received a charge of OVI. Thomas James, 58, of Warren, who was her passenger, received a charge of possession of dangerous drugs because he had codeine pills on him for which he did not have a prescription, the report said.
