Pedestrian killed by truck near Crescent Street exit ramp
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed at about midnight last night by a tractor trailer.
The person was struck by the truck near the Crescent Street exit ramp of the Madison Avenue Expressway.
More information is expected later today.
