Pedestrian killed by truck near Crescent Street exit ramp


June 6, 2018 at 9:31a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed at about midnight last night by a tractor trailer.

The person was struck by the truck near the Crescent Street exit ramp of the Madison Avenue Expressway.

More information is expected later today.

