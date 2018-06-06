Online charter school ECOT siphoned $24M-plus from tri-county schools

YOUNGSTOWN

Public schools in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties lost more than $24 million to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow charter school since 2012, according to a recent report from a state policy group.

Innovation Ohio, a progressive think-tank based in Columbus, released data illustrating how much money each public school district in Ohio lost to the online charter school since its inception in 2012.

Innovation Ohio said $591 million from local school districts statewide went to ECOT.

ECOT was funded by state tax dollars through the deduction of state aid to local schools in the districts where ECOT students lived.

Of schools in Mahoning County, the Youngstown School District and the Austintown School District had the most money funneled away to ECOT. Youngstown lost $4,175,313, and Austintown lost $809,861.

In Trumbull County, Warren City Schools lost $5,662,122 and Niles City Schools lost $2,095,632.

East Liverpool School District lost the most in Columbiana County – $213,237 over the six-year period.

