Ohio Democrat calls GOP speaker win ’unremarkable’

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio House Democrat is drawing attention to the new Republican speaker’s lack of a majority vote.

In a statement, Rep. David Leland, of Columbus, calls Speaker Ryan Smith’s 44-vote victory after 11 rounds of voting today “unremarkable.” The House has 99 members.

Leland says it proves “the dark cloud of Republican scandal and FBI investigation still hangs heavy over the Ohio House.”

The House vote for Smith ended a weeks-long impasse. The chamber hasn’t passed any bills since a day after then-Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned in April amid an FBI probe.