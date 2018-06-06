Ohio Dem lieutenant gov. candidate calls out her opponent on right to work

YOUNGSTOWN — If Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine is against right to work, he should say so, said Betty Sutton, the Democratic lieutenant governor candidate.

In an interview today with The Vindicator, Sutton brought up DeWine’s recent comments to Cleveland.com about the issue. When asked about right to work, DeWine said it is “not on our agenda at all.” And asked about a possible ballot initiative, DeWine said, “I haven’t even looked at the ballot language.”

Sutton said DeWine’s statements “opened the door to this idea of turning Ohio into a right-to-work state.”

If DeWine opposes it, Sutton said, “he should have said he’s against it.” She added that DeWine should have added that if it passes the state Legislature and he’s governor, he’d veto it, and if the veto is overridden, he should say he’d go to the ballot and ask voters to overturn it.

Sutton said if Democratic Richard Cordray, the party’s gubernatorial nominee, and she are elected, they would do everything to stop right-to-work initiative from becoming law in Ohio.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com