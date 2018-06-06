NEWSMAKERS

Warriors-Cavaliers showdown powers ABC to ratings victory

LOS ANGELES

There was a hint of viewer fatigue for the latest chapter of the NBA’s Cleveland-Golden State rivalry.

Viewership was down from the comparable 2017 matchups, but not by much, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday.

The two teams, competing in basketball’s finals for the fourth-consecutive year, saw the first two Finals games on ABC score as last week’s most-watched programs.

Last Thursday’s Game 1 was watched by 17.4 million versus 18.7 million in 2017, while Sunday’s Game 2 drew 18.5 million viewers compared with last year’s 19.7 million.

That’s a 7 percent decline for the first game and 6 percent for the second.

The teams meet again tonight, with Golden State up two games over the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors defend the title.

For the week of May 28 to June 3, the top 10 shows, networks and viewerships: NBA Finals: Cleveland at Golden State, Game 2, ABC, 18.5 million; NBA Finals: Cleveland at Golden State, Game 1, ABC, 17.4 million; NBA Conference Finals: Golden State at Houston, TNT, 14.9 million; “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 12.2 million; NBA Finals: Game 2 Post-game, ABC, 11.4 million; “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.6 million; “World of Dance,” NBC, 7 million; “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.7 million; “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.6 million; “Code Black,” CBS, 6.4 million; “Instinct,” CBS, 6.37 million.

Associated Press