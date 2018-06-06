Mahoning GOP re-elects Munroe chairman

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Mahoning County Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mark Munroe their party chairman for a third term, but he said he may not serve all four years.

Republican precinct committee members voted 93-10 for Munroe over Jim Murphy at their Tuesday reorganizational meeting.

The members also voted to have Thomas McCabe, county elections board deputy director, serve as first vice chairman as he beat Corrine Sanderson for that spot 86-17. Jill Downie, an elections board clerk, was elected second vice chairwoman, defeating David Shaffer 66-37.

Munroe said: “At some point, I’m going to be stepping down. At some point, there is a need for transition. I can’t predict when that would be. I felt it was important to run this time. It may be the next year or two or three years. I can’t predict it, but we need to think about transition. I believe at some point, I will step down before my term is over.”

Munroe said he fully expects McCabe would succeed him as chairman and would do an excellent job running the party.

McCabe said Munroe “is not sure when he’ll step down. He’s retired from his job, and so is his wife, and he’s been chairman for eight years. Before that, he was first vice chairman for eight years. It’s up to Mark. Whenever Mark decides to leave, I’m ready to step in. I’ll wait to see what he does, and we’ll go from there.”

Tracey Winbush decided not to seek re-election as first vice chairwoman after talking with Munroe and McCabe. She threw her support behind Munroe’s re-election bid and endorsed McCabe as the party’s next chairman.

This was the first time Munroe faced opposition for chairman, a position he was first elected to in 2010. He was then re-elected in 2014.

But Munroe said he wasn’t upset he had a challenger.

“I’m terribly excited there are people willing to step up and get involved in party leadership,” he said. “People are excited, interested and willing to get involved.”