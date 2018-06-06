Man tells police: No test necessary - I know I'm drunk


June 6, 2018 at 10:48a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who later registered a .339 blood alcohol content Tuesday told police he stopped his car in the middle of an East Side street because he was drunk.

Reports said Henry Hurst, 36, of Regent Street, was found about 6:50 p.m. at North Garland Avenue and Oak Street in his car. Reports said he told police a field sobriety test was not necessary because he knew he was drunk, reports said.

Hurst took a breathalyzer test at the police station. He was issued citations for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana after police found a small amount of marijuana in his car.

The legal limit for driving drunk in Ohio is .08.

