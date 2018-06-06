Man struck, killed along road in Youngstown


June 6, 2018 at 5:54a.m.

Youngstown police department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Madison Expressway near U.S. Route 422 around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to our broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV.

Police have not identified the victim or provided further details about the incident.

This developing story and will be updated.

