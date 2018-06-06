Man faces charges after Facebook live rant aimed at police

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man whose car was being towed for being illegally parked was arrested after threatening police on a Facebook live video Tuesday.

Reports said police went at about 10:50 a.m. to the Milton Street home of William Bednar, 30, to tow his truck which had been illegally parked on the grass strip in front of his house for more than two weeks and to also look for a no parking sign that was supposed to be where the truck was.

Reports said Bednar went to the truck to get tools but police stopped him. Bednar, in turn, "went on a rant" and said he was going to broadcast the entire encounter on Facebook Live.

Reports said it appeared the encounter with Baird apparently the entire encounter on his phone. Police later relented and allowed Baird to get his tools, but reports said he insulted and threatened the tow truck driver and then yelled at his mother when she told police they could search for the no parking sign. Police did find the sign under a pile of debris.

Bednar was arrested for menacing and tampering with evidence and taken to the Mahoning County jail.