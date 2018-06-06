Man acquitted of rape after 25 years in prison to get $10M
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who spent 25 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman before being acquitted in a retrial has reached a $10 million settlement with Philadelphia.
Anthony Wright was sentenced to life in prison in the 1991 slaying of Louise Talley, a neighbor who was raped and repeatedly stabbed. Wright’s conviction was reversed in 2014 after DNA evidence pointed to a former crack addict who died in a South Carolina prison.
Wright filed a federal lawsuit accusing police of writing a false confession and coercing him to sign it without reading it and planted other evidence used to convict him.
The city said Wednesday the settlement of a federal lawsuit by the 45-year-old Wright doesn’t include an admission of liability.
